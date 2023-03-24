Driver Arrested for Intentionally Running Over Woman With Car in Broward: BSO

A woman was arrested and charged for intentionally running over another woman with her car Friday near unincorporated Broward County, deputies said.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2600 block of Northwest 13th Court, near Fort Lauderdale, at around 9 a.m. after reports of a hit-and-run, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found a woman suffering from injuries and rushed her to the hospital. The victim's identity and condition were not released, but family members identified her as Antanisha Gore.

Investigators said the victim was involved in an ongoing disturbance since last night with another woman, who they said intentionally ran her over and fled the scene.

Linoura Wilson, 22, was taken into custody and later arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

“I have no idea. They have been friends for a long time, so I don’t know why the incident occurred,” Gore's mother, Tina, said.

Disturbing video shows a woman clinging to the hood of a car and then flung off. The driver then turns around and runs over the woman with her front and back tires.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.