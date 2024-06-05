Broward County

Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Lauderhill business

The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a business on NW 31st Avenue

By NBC6

A driver was charged with DUI after crashing into a Broward County business Tuesday night, authorities said.

The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a business on NW 31st Avenue, Lauderhill police said. It appears to be the site of the Ovie Discount & Beauty Supply. 

No injuries were reported, police said.

Video shows people boarding up the damage and securing their business.

