Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Lauderhill business

A driver was charged with DUI after crashing into a Broward County business Tuesday night, authorities said.

The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a business on NW 31st Avenue, Lauderhill police said. It appears to be the site of the Ovie Discount & Beauty Supply.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Video shows people boarding up the damage and securing their business.

