Driver Critically Injured, Crashes Into Pole After Lauderhill Shooting

A driver was critically injured in a shooting in Lauderhill Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Northwest 18th Court.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago said officers were responding to multiple 911 calls of two cars shooting at each other and found the driver of a BMW who had been shot multiple times.

Santiago said it appeared the BMW had veered off the road, struck a pole and cae=me to a rest.

The driver was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was in critical condition. His name wasn't released.

The other car fled the scene, which was dawn the street from a police substation.

"It is pretty brazen," Santiago said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.