Driver, Good Samaritan Dead After Car Goes Into Sunrise Canal: Police

A late night crash where a car went into a canal in a Sunrise community claimed the life of both the driver and a 17-year-old who jumped in to help.

Crews arrived at the Residence of Sawgrass Mills neighborhood, located off Northwest 12th Street and Silver Palm Boulevard, around 11 p.m. Tuesday after reports of the car going into the canal.

Sunrise Police confirmed only one car went into the water, saying the driver made a wrong turn and lost control before crashing into the water. He died at the scene and was the only person in the car, according to police.

The male teen who jumped into the canal to help was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Police have not released his identity at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rescue crews left the scene just after 5 a.m., but did not give details on their investigation.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates