Driver hospitalized, another flees on foot after hit-and-run crash in Miami

One driver was hospitalized and another fled on foot after a hit-and-run crash at a Miami intersection early Friday, police said.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 11th Street.

Miami Police officials said a red Toyota was traveling southbound on 27th Avenue when a black Chevrolet SUV heading north collided with the car.

After the crash, the black SUV continued about three blocks away, almost to Northwest 14th Street, where the driver then fled on foot, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station showed the SUV driver running from the scene.

Surveillance video shows an alleged suspect running from the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Miami.

Police said the man who was driving the red Toyota suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, but was expected to survive.

Police were still searching for the driver of the black Chevy SUV.

The crash had a portion of Northwest 27th Avenue closed, as well as the on and off ramps to State Road 836, but they later reopened.

UPDATE: We have reopened NW 27 Avenue and the 836 ramps at 27 Avenue. MV https://t.co/JMrcaMGpb8 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 1, 2023

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.