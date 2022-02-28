Driver in Fatal Miami Beach Restaurant Crash Likely Won't Be Charged: Police

The driver who struck and killed a man and injured six other people when she drove into a crowd at a Miami Beach restaurant likely won't be criminally charged but is expected to be cited, police said Monday.

A Miami Beach Police report released Monday identified the driver as 75-year-old Regitze Gamble, of Pinecrest.

Police said Gamble was trying to parallel park her car when she suddenly accelerated, jumping over a curb and crashing into the outdoor dining area at Italian restaurant Call Me Gaby on Washington Avenue Thursday night.

Dr. Gary Prince, a 67-year-old chiropractor who lived in Miami Beach, was among the seven people who were hospitalized in the incident. He later died from his injuries.

Loved ones of the victim of Thursday's crash at Call Me Gaby in Miami Beach spoke out about the incident exclusively to NBC 6.

Prince's friend, Dr. Naaman Abdullah, was sitting at the table with him and was among those who were left pinned by the car, including a 3-year-old child.

"I was stuck between a bush and the car and my leg was stuck underneath the car and I heard people screaming and I saw the wheel of the car still spinning but the car couldn't move because it got stuck with another car's bumper so it could not go any further," Abdullah said. "Within ten seconds everybody starts running towards the car cause there was a child underneath the car that was crying and they lifted the car to get the child out and while they lifted the car I was able to get my leg out of the car."

Abdullah said he suffered injuries to his arms and legs and a bad gash above his eye that could have been worse.

"I noticed that I couldn't see out of my right eye because my face was full of blood. Once I wiped it off I could tell that my eye was intact but I had a big cut just above that," he said.

Abdullah said it was almost immediately clear that his friend wouldn't make it.

The six others injured in the crash survived.