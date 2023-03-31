Truck Driver Killed, 2 Miami Police Officers Hospitalized After Crash

A civilian driver was killed and two Miami Police officers were hospitalized after a crash Friday, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Northwest 25th Avenue and 26th Street in Allapattah.

Footage from the scene showed a box truck on its side after crashing into a fence.

RAW: Footage from the scene of a crash involving Miami Police.

The two officers were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where they were in stable condition, Miami Police officials said.

The civilian who was driving the box truck was initially said to be in critical condition but police later confirmed that they had died. Their identity wasn't released.

The truck belongs to C.O.D. Supply, a party, restaurant and cafeteria in Hialeah. Representatives with the company said they couldn't believe what happened and were waiting to leaarn more about the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the crash remained under investigation. Police said the two officers are normally on motorcycle but were in the police cruiser involved in the crash.

"Two of our officers, they were in a vehicle in the Allapattah area where they had a collision with a box truck. Unfortunately the driver of that box truck did lose their life on the scene. And our officers were transported here to the hospital," Miami Police spokesman Freddy Cruz said.

Police had the area near where the crash happened closed off while the investigation was underway.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a traffic accident with serious injuries (involving a police vehicle) we have temporarily closed NW 24-26 Avenues between NW 27 to 29 Street. Please avoid the area. MV pic.twitter.com/DJREqEOS6e — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 31, 2023

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.