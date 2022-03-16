Broward County

Driver Killed After Crashing Into Concrete Pillar Underneath I-595 in Davie

By NBC 6

A driver was killed after crashing into a concrete pillar underneath Interstate 595 in Davie early Wednesday, authorities said.

The single-car crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on South University Drive under the I595 bridge, Davie Police officials said.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was killed at the scene. The driver's identity wasn't released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

