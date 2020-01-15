Florida Driver Killed, Children Hospitalized After Truck Hits School Bus

A 69-year-old man died and seven students were treated for minor injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a school bus in Florida.

The truck crashed into the bus that was carrying students to Winding Waters school on Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Seven of the 48 students on the bus were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the agency said in a news release.

The truck was traveling behind the bus, which stopped to let a pedestrian cross the rod. The truck failed to stop and crashed into the bus, the accident report said.

Michael James Scott of Crystal River died at the scene, troopers said. The report said bus driver Kathleen Kay was not injured.

Weeki Wachee is north of Tampa in Hernando County.