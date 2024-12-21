Driver killed in fiery hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade

A driver is on the run after crashing into another vehicle early Saturday on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, killing the other driver inside, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 4:10 a.m. on southbound I-95 south of Northwest 79th Street.

Investigators said a dark blue BMW sedan was traveling southbound on the outside lane when it collided with the rear of a gold Nissan sedan.

The crash sent both vehicles several hundred feet before they came to a final rest in the outside lanes of the highway, according to FHP.

The crash caused the Nissan to burst into flames with the driver still inside. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW was not at the scene when FHP arrived and is believed to have fled on foot, authorities said.

The roadway was closed for repairs due to the damage from the fire.