Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Don Shula Expressway Identified

The driver involved in a wrong-way crash on the Don Shula Expressway has been identified as police continue to investigate what led to the wreck.

Stephen Katz, 69, was behind the wheel of the Volkswagen sedan that crashed head-on into a Miami-Dade police car Friday. The impact sent the vehicle spiraling into a second car.

Katz was killed at the scene, while three people including an officer were hospitalized.

Neighbors of Katz were in shock when they heard the news. They say his car was always parked outside, rarely ever used.

"He was a very nice guy, never causing me any problems. Pretty much kept to himself, always friendly," one neighbor said.

According to neighbors, Katz lived alone in his West Kendall home. He suffered from Chron's disease and would rarely leave the house.

"He didn’t feel very well, and he had good and bad days."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.