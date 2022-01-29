Broward

Driver Rescued After Car Drives into Retention Pond Off Turnpike in Miramar

A car drove into a retention pond off the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near University Drive in Miramar, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

MDFR says a call came in about 2 p.m. about a car going into the water after driving through a guard rail. 

A battalion chief who just happened to be in the area responded and dove into the water and pulled the driver out. 

“He immediately went into dive rescue mode and did locate one person and extricated them to a local hospital,” MDFR Division Chief Michael Eng said.

Eng went on to say that “all of our ranks are trained to dive and if we’re in the area, we’re gonna go in the water.”

Video shows the driver of the car on a gurney being loaded onto a life flight and the only part of the car that can be seen is one of the tires sticking out of the water. 

Car parts were also strewn about as well as the broken guard rail the car broke through. 

First responders took the male driver to a trauma unit at a local hospital. 

MDFR says only the driver was in the car at the time of the crash and his condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.

