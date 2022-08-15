Driver Sought After Video Shows Woman, 74, Killed in Fort Lauderdale Hit-and-Run

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 74-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale last month in an incident that was caught on camera.

The incident happened just before midnight on July 22 in the 600 block of Northwest 10th Terrace and left Fort Lauderdale resident Willie Mae Gipson dead.

Fort Lauderdale Police on Monday released surveillance footage that showed Gipson falling off a sidewalk and into the eastbound lanes of Northwest 10th Terrace.

Two vehicles passed her before a third ran her over, the video showed. The driver didn't stop to render aid and left the scene, police said.

Gipson was to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.