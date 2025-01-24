Driver suspected in robbery crashes Mercedes into another car in Miami: Police

A driver who was being investigated for a robbery was arrested after crashing into another car Thursday in Miami, police said.

According to Miami Police officials, officers spotted a white Mercedes that fit the description of a previously reported robbery traveling in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue and 50th Street when it crashed into a vehicle.

The driver in the Mercedes will face charges of possession of a stolen firearm, which was found inside the vehicle, police said. They were not identified.

The driver in the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Three other people, all between the ages of 19-20, were also inside the Mercedes but are currently not facing charges, police said.

Video from Only in Dade showed the police response in the area after the crash.

Further details were not available.