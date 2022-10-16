Driver Tries to Run Miami-Dade Police Car Off Road During Pursuit, Ends Up Crashing

An investigation is underway after a driver tried to run a police officer off the road during a pursuit and ended up crashing into a bus, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Investigators said officers arrived at Carver Drive and Lincoln Boulevard a little after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, where several vehicles were conducting reckless maneuvers on the roadway.

The drivers fled the area when they saw police arrive at the scene.

When an officer pursuing one car attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver tried to run the officer's vehicle off the roadway several times, according to the report.

The fleeing driver ended up crashing into a bus at the intersection of Southwest 120 Street and Southwest 117 Avenue, subsequently causing four additional vehicles to crash.

A female passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue where she is in stable condition, the report said.

The driver who has not been identified was taken into custody and charges, including assault of a police officer, are pending.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.