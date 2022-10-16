Miami Dade Police

Driver Tries to Run Miami-Dade Police Car Off Road During Pursuit, Ends Up Crashing

According to investigators, officers arrived at Carver Drive and Lincoln Boulevard a little after 6:30 p.m. Sunday where several vehicles were conducting reckless maneuvers on the roadway.

An investigation is underway after a driver tried to run a police officer off the road during a pursuit and ended up crashing into a bus, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The drivers fled the area when they saw police arrive at the scene.

When an officer pursuing one car attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver tried to run the officer's vehicle off the roadway several times, according to the report.

The fleeing driver ended up crashing into a bus at the intersection of Southwest 120 Street and Southwest 117 Avenue, subsequently causing four additional vehicles to crash.

A female passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue where she is in stable condition, the report said.

The driver who has not been identified was taken into custody and charges, including assault of a police officer, are pending.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates. 

