Drug Overdose Confirmed as Cause of Death for Famed DJ Erick Morillo

An autopsy confirmed the September 1st death of famed DJ Erick Morillo inside his Miami Beach home was drug related.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office released the results on Tuesday, confirming the 49-year-old died from an overdose of several narcotics including cocaine.

Miami Beach Police officials said officers found Morillo's body after responding to a 911 call at his home on La Gorce Drive.

Morillo, who was born in New York but whose family was from Colombia, scored a hit in 1993 with the song “I Like to Move It.”

Morillo had been arrested in August on a charge of sexual battery with no serious personal injury following an incident involving a woman at his home in December.

According to an arrest report, the woman, who is also a DJ, said she had worked at a private party with Morillo at a home on Star Island and went to Morillo's home after the party.

The woman said Morillo made advances toward her while they were drinking by his pool, but she refused all his attempts, the report said.

She said she was about to leave the home when Morillo apologized, so she decided to stay, and eventually went into a bedroom to sleep, the report said.

The woman said she woke up and found herself nude on the bed with Morillo standing next to the bed also naked, the report said. She said she began having "flashes" of Morillo performing sex acts on her and felt in pain, the report said.

She said she became very nervous, exited the home and called 911, and was taken to a rape treatment center after police arrived, the report said.

Morillo denied the allegations and denied engaging in sexual intercourse with the woman, the report said.