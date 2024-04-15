Deputies search for Dunkin' worker who shot person in Lauderdale Lakes drive-thru

Deputies are searching for a Dunkin' employee who shot a person in the drive-thru of a Lauderdale Lakes shop Monday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at a shopping center in the 3900 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound in the drive-thru area of a Dunkin'-Baskin Robbins.

The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their identity and exact condition weren't released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Footage from the scene showed deputies and SWAT officers at the scene outside the Dunkin'-Baskin Robbins, with the plaza closed off.

BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said the employee fled the scene after the shooting, but SWAT responded because authorities weren't sure at first whether the employee had barricaded himself inside the shop.

Grossman said no other injuries were reported.

"This happened around 8:30 this morning when people are getting their coffee, getting their breakfast and heading to work, and could have been much worse," Grossman said. "Luckily just one person was hurt."

Authorities know who the shooter is and are searching for him, but aren't releasing his name, Grossman said.

Detectives are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.