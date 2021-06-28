First Alert Traffic

Early Morning Crash Involving Fuel Truck Closes Portion of I-95 in Broward

An early morning crash involving a fuel truck closed all lanes of a major roadway in Broward County on Monday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene along I-95 near Copans Road, where the multi-vehicle crash involving the tanker truck occurred just after 1 a.m.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said in a statement that all lanes in both directions are closed between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road due to cleanup and an investigation into the crash.

Officials have not released any information on injuries at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour and seek alternate routes.

