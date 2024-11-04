Final early voting numbers in Miami-Dade and Broward show large turnout so far

Just one day before election day in the US, the numbers for South Florida's early voting are in.

More than 5.35 million took advantage of early voting, while over 2.83 million had submitted vote-by-mail ballots ahead of the 2024 Election, for a total of 8.18 million or just under 60% of the state's registered voters, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

The figures suggest another large voter turnout in Florida, which had a 77% total turnout for the presidential election in 2020, which was the highest since 1992.

Over 876,000 of those early ballots were cast in Miami-Dade County with a 57.47% turnout. NBC6 cameras captured a steady flow of voters at the Westchester Regional Library on Sunday afternoon.

About 294,000 of those Miami-Dade ballots were from the Democratic Party, while more than 325,500 were Republican. About 240,000 had no party affiliation.

There were long lines of voters spotted in Broward as well.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott told NBC6 that the early-voter turnout was high in Broward.

As of Monday morning, voter turnout stood at over 680,000, with a 59.63% turnout.

About 327,000 ballots were from the Democratic Party while over 170,000 were Republican. Meanwhile, 169,120 had no party affiliation.

Joe Scott noted that there are close to a half a million registered voters in Broward who have either not voted early or returned their vote-by-mail ballots, and will have to either head to their designated precincts on Tuesday, or bring their vote-by-mail ballots into an Office of Supervisor of Elections.

“You know it’s a big question mark who is actually going to show up and participate but we are hoping for the best,” Scott said.

Early voting in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties ended Sunday night at 7 p.m.