Miami-Dade school board approves calendars for 2025-26 and 2026-27

The Miami-Dade County School Board approved the calendars for the next two academic years at its monthly meeting on Thursday night.

The 2025-26 and 2026-27 calendars feature a fall recess for elementary, secondary and adult/vocational schools during the Thanksgiving holiday.

That means students and 10-month employees will have Nov. 24-26 off in 2025 and Nov. 23-25 off in 2026.

School will start on Aug. 14, 2025 and Aug. 13, 2026.

“The school calendars were jointly developed by the School Calendar Ad Hoc Committee comprised of representatives from Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the United Teachers of Dade,” the school district announced.