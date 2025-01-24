Education On 6

Miami-Dade school board approves calendars for 2025-26 and 2026-27

School will start on Aug. 14, 2025 and Aug. 13, 2026.

By NBC6

The Miami-Dade County School Board approved the calendars for the next two academic years at its monthly meeting on Thursday night. 

The 2025-26 and 2026-27 calendars feature a fall recess for elementary, secondary and adult/vocational schools during the Thanksgiving holiday. 

That means students and 10-month employees will have Nov. 24-26 off in 2025 and Nov. 23-25 off in 2026. 

“The school calendars were jointly developed by the School Calendar Ad Hoc Committee comprised of representatives from Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the United Teachers of Dade,” the school district announced.

