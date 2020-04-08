Eerie Drone Footage Shows an Empty South Florida During Coronavirus Pandemic

New drone footage paints an eerie picture of South Florida during the coronavirus pandemic. Familiar images of traffic, tourists and beachgoers have all seemingly been erased.

The coming weeks will be the toughest for the state, as cases are expected to peak and push hospitals to their limits.

A statewide stay-at-home order was issued by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And, in areas like Miami and Miami Beach, mandatory curfews were put in place.

What has been left behind in the wake of those guidelines is a ghost town.

Footage shows empty sidewalks and untouched sand on what should be a regular, busy day for South Florida.

South Beach

South Beach

Lincoln Road

Lincoln Road

Hollywood Beach

Hollywood Beach and empty Broadwalk

Wynwood

Wynwood

Miami Beach

Miami Beach

Flagler Street

Flagler Street