Elementary School Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Shoving Student’s Head Into Wall

An elementary school teacher in South Florida found herself behind bars after police say she shoved a student’s head into a wall and knocked out his tooth.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports that 64-year-old Cynthia Smith was arrested on Friday and charged with child abuse before she bonded out of the Palm Beach County jail hours later.

According to an arrest report, surveillance video showed Smith inside the hallway at the Riviera Beach school last week when a student appears to move his hand on a bulletin board. At that point, Smith is allegedly seen on camera grabbing the seven-year-old and shoving him face first into the wall before walking away.

The student told police that Smith told him not to touch the wall before shoving his head and later said to wash his mouth out after complaining of bleeding. Smith told police she did not touch the student at any time.

The school’s principal said Smith has taught there for 12 years and had at least four cases where the teacher had been reported for incidents. School district officials have not said whether she has been suspended at this time.