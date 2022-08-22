Employers Looking to Fill Over 9K Jobs at Hiring Event Thursday in Sunrise

South Florida residents looking for a job are encouraged to attend a hiring event Thursday looking to fill over 9,000 positions.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the FLA Live Arena. Over 100 employers are expected to take part.

Some of the employers scheduled to attend include City Furniture, Bokampers, the Miami Dolphins, the Florida Panthers and more.

Those participating are encouraged to dress professional and have plenty of resumes.

For more information and to pre-register, click on this link.