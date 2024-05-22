Employer's son beat and kidnapped handyman for skipping work in Homestead: Police

A Homestead man was arrested after police say he beat a handyman his mother hired after he skipped out on work.

Tavarus Travon Dantzler-Falconer, 30, was arrested Tuesday on kidnapping and aggravated battery charges.

Homestead Police said Dantzler-Falconer’s mother hired a man for handiwork at her home and was paid $2,000 in advance.

But the victim told police he needed to skip one day because he was in the hospital.

Dantzler-Falconer apparently did not like the fact that the victim didn’t go to work.

According to an arrest report, he went to the victims home, knocked on his door, beat the man with a golf club, and dragged him to a car.

Miami-Dade Corrections Tavarus Travon Dantzler-Falconer

The report said the victim was taken to the defendants mother’s house which was the work site, but at one point, the victim managed to escape.

The alleged beating and kidnapping was in April, but Dantzler-Falconer was arrested in court when he appeared for an open child abuse case.

According to records, in 2021 Dantzler-Falconer was arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend’s son.

The child victim told police Dantzler-Falconer was driving him to school, but because the minor didn’t finish his homework, the defendant decided to punch him and pushed his head towards the dashboard.

Dantzler-Falconer was released from jail at the time on the child abuse charge.

Because the 30-year-old is now facing a kidnapping charge, which is punishable by up to life in prison, a judge denied him bond.