EMT accused of sexually battering patient at Miami's North Shore Medical Center

An emergency medical technician was arrested after he allegedly sexually battered a patient at Miami's North Shore Medical Center, police said.

Anthony Wallace, 31, was arrested Sunday on a sexual battery charge, an arrest report said.

The alleged incident happened Saturday at North Shore Medical Center, where Wallace works as an EMT, the report said.

According to the report, the victim said she was a patient at the medical center and Wallace had requested she give a urine sample but when she entered the bathroom, Wallace entered behind her and closed the door.

She said Wallace exposed himself and told her to perform a sex act in exchange for pain medication, the report said.

Wallace then grabbed her and forced her to perform a sex act on him, the report said.

Police made contact with Wallace, who invoked his right to stay silent, the report said.

Wallace was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

