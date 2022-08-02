Endangered Clouded Leopard Undergoes Diagnostic Exams at Zoo Miami for Ongoing Health Issues

The Animal Health Team at Zoo Miami has a new patient: "Serai," an 11-year-old female endangered clouded leopard.

After experiencing ongoing vomiting issues, Serai underwent various exams in an effort to determine a cause and cure. She was given an ultrasound, an endoscopy, and several biopsies from the oral cavity, stomach and small intestine.

Ron Magill, Zoo Miami

Serai's exams were directed by internal medicine specialist Dr. Luis Macho and Zoo Miami Associate Veterinarian Dr. Gaby Flacke.

The team is awaiting results, but initial indications reveal that Serai's condition is likely caused by a food allergy, which is fairly common in cats. Once all the results are in, the Animal Health and Animal Science Teams will determine the cause of her illness and adjust her diet accordingly.

Apart from this issue, general wellness testing showed Serai to be in good condition.

Serai is part of a highly endangered species, which is often the victim of poaching due to their pelts being highly valued for ceremonial and cultural significance. Cats of her kind are most commonly found in forests in Southern China, Taiwan, and Malaysia.