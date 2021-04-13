Florida

Endangered Panther Struck and Killed by Vehicle in SW Florida: FWC

It’s the eighth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 13 total deaths this year, according to state officials

Getty Images

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the eighth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 13 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The remains of the 1-year-old female panther were found Saturday in Collier County on a rural road to the south of Immokalee, wildlife officials said.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

THE 6IX: Legislation Sought to Stop Gas Skimmers, Chilling Video Shows Man Shot in Carjacking Attempt

Miami Beach 7 hours ago

Miami Beach Pastor Awake From Coma Weeks After Hit-and-Run Crash

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaCollier CountyPANTHER
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us