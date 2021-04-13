Endangered Panther Struck and Killed by Vehicle in SW Florida: FWC

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the eighth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 13 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The remains of the 1-year-old female panther were found Saturday in Collier County on a rural road to the south of Immokalee, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.