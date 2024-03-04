Dozens of evidence markers line Miami Gardens street as neighbors report hearing gunfire

Miami Gardens Police were on scene in a residential area in the early hours of Monday morning, after neighbors described hearing several gunshots.

Authorities have not confirmed what brought them to the area of NW 198th Street and 7th Court, but residents who live nearby told NBC6 that they heard what first sounded like fireworks.

"I was so scared," one woman said. "The first thing I did, I dropped to the ground."

Police could be seen placing dozens of evidence markers on the street in the residential area. They were reportedly called to the area just after 2 a.m., and cleared the scene after 5 a.m.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Really a fight, and then it was maybe for more than five minutes," a neighbor told NBC6. "It was maybe for more than five minutes."

Other nearby residents who did not want to go on camera confirmed hearing several gunshots that awoke them from their sleep.

NBC6 has reached out to Miami Gardens Police for additional information, including whether there were any injuries.