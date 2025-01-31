Ex-boyfriend guilty in murder of man found stabbed in burning Wilton Manors home

A Broward jury has found a man guilty of stabbing his ex-boyfriend then setting his Wilton Manors apartment on fire more than five years ago.

Michael Mitchell was convicted Thursday of murder and arson in the May 9, 2019 killing of 40-year-old John Young.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Broward Sheriff's Office Michael Mitchell

Young's body was found after police and fire officials responded to the fire at an apartment in the 200 block of Northwest 25th Street.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to detectives, Mitchell and Young had recently broken up, but "the relationship left behind a well-documented history of domestic abuse," Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Mitchell, now 44, is scheduled to be sentenced in March.