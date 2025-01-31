Wilton Manors

Ex-boyfriend guilty in murder of man found stabbed in burning Wilton Manors home

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Broward jury has found a man guilty of stabbing his ex-boyfriend then setting his Wilton Manors apartment on fire more than five years ago.

Michael Mitchell was convicted Thursday of murder and arson in the May 9, 2019 killing of 40-year-old John Young.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Michael Mitchell mug
Broward Sheriff's Office
Michael Mitchell

Young's body was found after police and fire officials responded to the fire at an apartment in the 200 block of Northwest 25th Street.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to detectives, Mitchell and Young had recently broken up, but "the relationship left behind a well-documented history of domestic abuse," Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Mitchell, now 44, is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

This article tagged under:

Wilton Manors
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us