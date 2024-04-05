Ex-teacher at Fort Lauderdale Catholic school arrested for alleged relationship with minor

A former teacher at a Catholic high school in South Florida is facing serious charges after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Andrew Fierle, 43, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Broward County jail after turning himself in, records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Andrew Fierle

Fierle used to teach at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale but according to the Archdiocese of Miami, he was fired in 2021.

“Mr. Andrew Fierle was terminated as a teacher from Saint Thomas Aquinas High School on June 24, 2021, due to a complaint from a female student’s parents regarding violations of the school’s and Archdiocese of Miami’s Safe Environment policies," a spokesperson for the Archdiocese said in a statement.

School officials say a student’s parents alleged that their daughter was being tutored at Fierle’s home after school hours.

The Archdiocese reported the accusation to State Department of Education, the Department of Children and Family Services and encouraged the girl’s parents to report it to law enforcement.

Almost three years after that incident, Fierle was arrested and charged with three counts of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship with student.

On Friday, a Broward County judge reduced his bond to $75,000 but ordered that he be outfitted with a GPS monitor. He’s also prohibited from having contact with the victim, minors, and from visiting school campuses where minors are present as his case makes its way through the judicial system.