Excited for Black Friday deals? Here's what time each mall will open in South Florida

Ready to shop?

This year, Thanksgiving is Nov. 28 and while several malls in South florida will be closed this Turkey Day, they are set to open bright and early on Black Friday for shoppers looking to score some great holiday deals.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here's when each mall will open for Black Friday:

Aventura Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 8 a.m. Friday.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Brickell City Centre: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 9 a.m. Friday.

Broward Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 9 a.m. Friday.

Coral Square - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Dadeland Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Dolphin Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 8 a.m. Friday.

The Falls - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 7 a.m. Friday.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Galleria Fort Lauderdale: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 8 a.m. Friday

Miami International Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Shops at Merrick Park: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open at 9 a.m. Friday.

Pembroke Lakes Mall: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open at 9 a.m. Friday.

Sawgrass Mills - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Westland Mall: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open at 8 a.m. Friday.