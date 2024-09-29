Excitement builds in South Florida ahead of Miami Carnival

As October approaches in South Florida, it brings a buzz of excitement along with it, as the community and businesses count down the days until Miami Carnival.

Miami Carnival is a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture, with a week full of activities that lead up to the parade of bands.

“I always try to stand in front of our parade before we push off,” Ajene Green said. “ To see thousands of people reveling, dancing, moving towards you. I get chills, shivers every time I see it.”

Ajene Green and Matthew Waddell represent Gen-X Mas Carnival Band. The band originally formed 25 years ago before it changed ownership and re-vamped in 2019, but it continues to showcase breathtaking costumes and music, leading them to become a force on South Florida’s carnival scene.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“You are in the streets literally from morning until evening,” Waddell said. “You are fed, you are given beverages and music. I think communion and community really is what carnival is celebrating.”

With their roots firmly planted in their Caribbean heritage, the Miami-based band is all set to bring an authentic experience that resonates within the community for everyone.

Aside from the colorful allure, Miami Carnival also brings a significant economic boost to South Florida as visitors flock to hotels and restaurants.

“There are tens of thousands of people who travel not only to participate in carnival parades, but more so to participate in all the events happening and the energy around carnival,” Green said. “I think it is important for local business owners to understand that there is something happening in and around the city during this time period and there is an opportunity to harness that.”

To learn more about carnival, head to its website.