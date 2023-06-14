Caught on Camera

‘Excuse me?!': Pembroke Pines resident catches thief stealing package through Ring camera

Police are still searching for a man that stole a package from a Pembroke Pines doorstep.

By Kaitlyn Schwanemann

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was recorded stealing a large package from a Pembroke Pines resident's doorstep through a Ring camera.

The resident confronted the package thief before he could drive away, yelling, "Excuse me?! What the f--k?"

The incident occurred in the area of NW 98th Way and NW 16th Court.

He fled the area in a newer model black sedan, which police believe may be a Nissan Altima.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police are still searching for the thief.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Detective Abbey at 954-743-1267 or cabbey@ppines.com.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraSouth FloridacrimePembroke Pines
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us