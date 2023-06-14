‘Excuse me?!': Pembroke Pines resident catches thief stealing package through Ring camera

A man was recorded stealing a large package from a Pembroke Pines resident's doorstep through a Ring camera.

The resident confronted the package thief before he could drive away, yelling, "Excuse me?! What the f--k?"

The incident occurred in the area of NW 98th Way and NW 16th Court.

He fled the area in a newer model black sedan, which police believe may be a Nissan Altima.

Police are still searching for the thief.

NEED TO ID: Do you recognize this package thief who was caught camera in the area of NW 98th Way & NW 16th Court? He fled the area in a newer model black sedan (possibly a Nissan Maxima). Contact Detective Abbey at 954-743-1267 or cabbey@ppines.com with any information. pic.twitter.com/AdzhjQrDVs — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 14, 2023

Police urge anyone with information to contact Detective Abbey at 954-743-1267 or cabbey@ppines.com.