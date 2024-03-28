Exotic dancer stabbed fellow stripper 10 to 15 times in Miami Beach hotel room: Police

An exotic dancer from Tennessee was arrested after police said she stabbed a fellow stripper multiple times in a Miami Beach hotel room.

Tequila Rajanee Campbell, 27, of Memphis, was arrested Wednesday on an attempted second-degree murder charge, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Tequila Rajanee Campbell

The alleged incident happened on Tuesday night when police received a call from the victim who said she'd been stabbed by Campbell at the hotel at 841 Collins Avenue, an arrest report said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim was found with 10 to 15 stab wounds throughout her body and a collapsed lung and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said she'd arrived at her hotel room and found Campbell inside.

The victim said she knows Campbell from Memphis, where they're both exotic dancers and at one point had been close friends, the report said.

She said they'd started arguing about Campbell being in the room and said Campbell told her she needed her to let her stay there because she "owed" her, referring to an incident where Campbell accused the victim of stealing from her in Tennessee, the report said.

The victim said Campbell then physically attacked her and started stabbing her, and said she believed Campbell was going to kill her, the report said.

"Somebody c'mon before I kill this b----," Campell said, according to the victim.

The weapon was later found lodged in the victim's shoulder and recovered at the hospital, the report said.

On Wednesday, police found the car Campbell was riding in and took her into custody.

Campbell told police she'd been going around Miami Beach with the victim and that they'd agreed to stay at the hotel, the report said.

Campbell also said she was sleeping in the room when she was woken up by the victim throwing a lamp or nightstand table at her head.

She said she grabbed an object she believed to be a comb or hair accessory and started swinging her arms at the victim but denied stabbing the victim, the report said.

Campbell was arrested and booked into jail. On Thursday, she appeared in court where she was ordered held without bond.