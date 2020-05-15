Florida

F-22 on Training Mission Crashes Near Florida’s Eglin Air Force Base

The pilot has been taken to the 96th Medical Group hospital on the base for evaluation and observation

Getty Images

A F-22 fighter plane crashed during a routine training flight Friday morning and the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft, Eglin Air Force Base officials said.

The jet was part of the 325th Fighter Wing at the base, which is located east of Pensacola in Florida's Panhandle. It was about 12 miles northeast of the base when it crashed, the Air Force said in news release.

The pilot has been taken to the 96th Medical Group hospital on the base for evaluation and observation, the release said. He was reported to be in stable condition. The pilot's name was not immediately.

Local

coronavirus testing 20 hours ago

COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closing Due to Bad Weather

Miami 16 hours ago

Suspect Sneaks Up Behind Man, Stabs Him at Miami Gas Station: Police

No one else was on the air craft, officials said.

First responders from 96th Test Wing are on the scene, and an investigation is continuing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaEglin Air Force Base
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us