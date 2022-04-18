Face Masks No Longer Required at Miami, Fort Lauderdale International Airports

Face masks are no longer required at Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports.

"Mask wearing is now optional at Miami International Airport until the federal government directs otherwise," MIA spokesperson Greg Chin said in an emailed statement Monday evening

FLL tweeted out Monday evening they are not enforcing the federal mask mandate but noted that the situation is still developing.

Update on mask mandate: based on guidance from the @TSA this evening, #FLL is not enforcing the federal face mask mandate. Please note that this is a developing situation. As such, the airport will update information on our social media and website accordingly. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) April 19, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

American, Delta, Alaska, United and JetBlue airlines all announced Monday that masks are now optional for employees, crew members and customers aboard aircrafts.

The news comes as a federal judge in Florida on Monday vacated the Biden administration's national mask mandate for planes and other forms of public transportation, ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had overstepped its authority.

The Transportation Security Administration will not enforce the mask mandate on public transportation after the court's ruling, a Biden administration official said. However, the CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks on public transit, the official said.

"Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs," TSA said in a statement on its site. "TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect (Tuesday). CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time."

The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the CDC failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking procedures that left it fatally flawed.

The Justice Department declined to comment when asked if it would seek an emergency stay to block the judge’s order. The CDC also declined to comment.