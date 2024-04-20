Fair to obtain or renew U.S. passport, taking place in Fort Lauderdale

For those needing to obtain their first U.S. passport or renew one, this weekend brings an excellent opportunity in Fort Lauderdale. The US State Department is hosting a special passport acceptance fair in the city.

The fair is taking place Saturday at the Broward Central Courthouse until 4:30 p.m. Best of all, no appointment is required for this service, making the process even easier.

"This is an excellent opportunity for those who need to apply for their first US passport," explained a State Department spokeswoman. "We will have specialized staff available to guide attendees through the entire process."

In addition to adult applicants, the fair will also cater to the issuance of passports for minors. It will be a full day when participants will be able to process their travel documents without having to make reservations.

Services offered include passport photo taking for an additional fee. This makes the process even easier, preventing attendees from having to search for this service separately.

However, it is important that applicants arrive prepared with all necessary documents, including the completed application form, proof of U.S. citizenship, and a valid photo ID.

"We recommend that people complete the passport application before arriving at the fair, this will speed up the process," advised the State Department spokesperson.