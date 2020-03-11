Florida Fair Worker Accused of Sparking Fight by Using Racial Slur

Cell phone video from a southwest Florida fair caught a worker being attacked after he allegedly called another man a racial slur.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place Sunday at the Lee County Fair, when Trevor Reiland recorded the interaction between the worker and the man.

Reiland told the station that the fair operator made a comment about the man’s wife, after which the man could be seen asking him to come off the platform and “come see him.”

After that, the operator allegedly called the man a slur after which the man grabbed the operator by his neck and tried to pull him over the platform. Video captured the event and showed children being cleared off the ride.

The ride operator was later fired while the Fair Association told the station they do not “in any way condone the type of behavior displayed in the video.”