Fake grenade prompts evacuation of U.S. Post Office in Sweetwater

A fake grenade prompted the evacuation of a U.S. Post office in Sweetwater Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Post Office in the 11600 block of Northwest 25th Street.

Sweetwater Police said officers responded to a call of a grenade after the suspicious item was discovered while mail was being scanned.

The building was evacuated but the item was found to be a prop grenade, police said.

The incident prompted a large law enforcement response that included officers from multiple agencies and several fire rescue trucks.

No other information was immediately known.

