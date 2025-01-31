‘It's been a hard process': Families move out of Sweetwater mobile home park by first deadline

Friday is the deadline for people at a Sweetwater mobile home park to move out of their homes and receive the highest possible financial incentive package.

Tenants of the Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park were told in November they had to move out by May. On Thursday, several moving trucks were seen throughout the neighborhood.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Rocio Loaisiga has lived with her mom at Li’l Abner for about 10 years. They spent Thursday moving out the last of their things. On Friday, they'll leave and they won't look back.

“It's been a hard process,” Loaisiga said. “It was very hard for us to move out.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In November, families learned they have until May to find somewhere else to live. There are plans to close the park, which includes 900 mobile homes, and develop a new community.

"So far, 605 tenants have accepted the incentive package and completed their moves, exceeding initial projections for this phase of the relocation. In less than three months, more than 65% of the park's residents have relocated. We anticipate that by the end of tomorrow, January 31, an additional 50+ tenants will finalize their relocations," Matt Rosenbaum, the president of the Urban Group, said in a statement to NBC6.

"Tenants who move by (Friday's) deadline receive between $16,000 to $20,000, combining the park owner's incentive with state-mandated amounts. This package is one of the largest of its kind in the history of Miami-Dade County. The immediate payment upon completion of abandonment or relocation has helped facilitate the smooth progression of the process," the statement read. "We will continue to work one-on-one with each remaining tenant to provide personalized support and guidance during this transition."

Nearly 200 residents of Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater have signed onto a class action lawsuit as they fought against being vacated from their homes. NBC6's Jamie Guirola reports

The incentive is why Loaisiga and her mom are leaving now.

“It's so sad at the same time that everything is going away,” Loaisiga said. “A lot of people don't have anywhere to go, and that's what sucks.”

They have another home to go to, but they're leaving their mobile home, which they own.

“We were planning on moving it, but it would have taken too long and it was costing us around $32,000 to move it and with the $14,000 incentive, it wasn't enough profit to justify moving it,” Loaisiga said.

Sergio Zamora and his family are trying to move out by Friday.

“We're kind of rushing here, but we got a house and we're just trying to do the best we can,” Zamora said. “It's been not just stressful but emotional, very emotional.”

Attorneys representing hundreds of homeowners filed a lawsuit last month that asks a judge to declare the evictions improper. The lawsuit alleges the city of Sweetwater, Miami-Dade County and the landlord either failed to follow proper zoning procedures or misled property owners.

An attorney representing the homeowners told NBC6 Thursday they're now waiting on the defendants to respond to the lawsuit.

In response to the lawsuit, the park’s owner said, "Ownership will not comment on pending litigation."