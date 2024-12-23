Sweetwater mobile park residents join class action lawsuit as fight continues to keep homes

Nearly 200 residents of Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater have signed onto a class action lawsuit as they fought against being vacated from their homes.

A lawsuit was filed on behalf of some of the residents against the city of Sweetwater and Miami-Dade County.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In November, 900 mobile homeowners got notice that the mobile home park will permanently close on May 19. A development company overseeing the property’s transition wants to convert the property to affordable government-subsidized housing.

"This situation is very complex," said one resident, Miguel Gonzalez. "We're making this transition with my family, there are six of us, and we came from New York here. We spent our savings to have a better life in Florida. It's very cold in New York”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Gonzalez moved to Li'l Abner the last week of October – the next week, they got a notice to vacate by next May.

“We understand that this is not our property, but eight or 15 days later to receive a letter is frustrating for us," he said. "So wanting to say that we want to stay here would be ideal, staying here for the next 20, 30 years. I don't know if that's possible, but it would be ideal for everyone.”

So far, 190 mobile homeowners have signed up for the class action lawsuit. It asks a judge to declare the evictions improper.

It alleges that the landlord didn’t follow the law by first giving notice to the homeowners association and the right to first refusal. Florida law prohibits a rent increase 90 days prior to giving notice, but rent was increased within that time frame, the lawsuit alleges.

It also alleges that the city and county didn’t follow proper procedures by failing to do studies to ensure there was somewhere for people to go.

“It's something very unfair from the owner, from the administration ... from the mayor, commissioners, because they knew this was coming," Gonzalez said.

The group managing the relocation transition for neighbors here says 117 tenants have already relocated and another couple hundred or so have indicated they plan to move.

There are financial incentives for tenants to leave. The amount depends on how quickly they do it.

“We have a heartfelt understanding of the difficult times the residents of Lil’ Abner Mobile Homes are facing. However, we have been working tirelessly to find resources and possible solutions, from the creation of a resource center to charitable organizations," said Sweetwater Mayor Jose "Pepe" Diaz. "We remain committed to assist the residents and will stand alongside them throughout these difficult times.”

The company representing the mobile home park said in a statement that all decisions related to the property were made in compliance with local regulations and requirements.