Family displaced after escaping Lauderhill house fire that killed pet

Firefighters say when they showed up, fire and smoke were coming from the windows and doors.

By Niko Clemmons

A family is left displaced after having just seconds to save themselves and their cats during a house fire in Lauderhill.

Eileen Worst said when the fire started in her granddaughter's room, she first tried to save their home.

“I tried to get a bucket from the garage and run to the tub to fill it with water to splash it on it but then it was just too hot and I couldn't get in, I couldn't see,” Worst said. “It went up fast.”

Worst and her two grandchildren ran outside. Her forehead and some of her hair was burned.

“I'm not feeling really great, my eyes are blurry,” Worst said.

Worst told NBC6 her granddaughter had to go to the hospital to get checked out. Two of the family's cats made it out but one did not survive.

Firefighters said when they showed up, fire and smoke were coming from the windows and doors. Worst said her granddaughter lit an incense candle, which she believes caused the blaze.

“It was so hot it was flaming and I just hope it did not destroy everything in my grandson's room,” Worst added.

Worst noted that although they may lose everything and although they lost a cat, they're grateful they didn't lose each other.

“Oh I'm alive, my grandson's alive, my granddaughter,” Worst said.

