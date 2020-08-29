Family Members Identify Pilot in Fatal Broward County Small Plane Crash

What to Know Family members identified the pilot who was involved in Friday's small plane crash in Broward County

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Broward County Friday morning

The twin-engine Aero Commander crashed in the area of Pembroke Road and S. Park Road around 9 a.m.

Family members have identified the pilot who was involved in Friday's small plane crash in Broward County in which two people were killed.

Joaquion Ricalde Magana was behind the wheel of the twin-engine Aero Commander that rashed in the area of Pembroke Road and S. Park Road near Pembroke Park around 9 a.m. on Friday, family said.

Two bodies were found at the scene, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. According to family members, Magana had over 30 years of piloting experience.

Records showed the plane had left Pompano Beach Airpark just minutes before the crash and was headed to Opa-locka.

The plane was owned by Conquest Air Cargo but the company said it's not used in day-to-day cargo operations.

"Our concern is with the pilots and their families," the company said in a statement. "We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to obtain more information regarding this situation."

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the incident.

BSO and the FAA are not releasing the identities of the victims at this time. Officials says they are still waiting on confirmation from the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office.