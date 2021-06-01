Family Mourns Man Killed in Wynwood Mass Shooting as Police Search for Suspects

The family of a man killed in a mass shooting in Wynwood Friday that left six other people injured is grieving their loss as police continue their search for suspects.

Quinton Valbrun, 25, was killed in the shooting the area of Northwest 1st Court and 20th Street.

"Our family is absolutely devastated that we have lost our beloved, Quinton Valbrun," his family said in a statement Tuesday. "Our hearts are broken and we grieve deeply. We are appreciative of all of the love, support, and encouragement that we have received from family, neighbors, friends and the community at large. We send our thoughts and sympathies to the other victims and the families impacted."

Valbrun was among seven people shot in what Miami Police believe was a drive-by.

"We want the world to know that Quinton was such a kind and gentle soul. He was the youngest of three siblings and the JOY of our immediate and extended family," the family's statement read. "This could have happened to any 25-year-old at the prime of their life; out with friends at the start of the holiday weekend. This was a senseless act of violence and we only hope the cowards responsible are brought to justice."

Police said they are still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also offered her condolences Tuesday.

"To Quinton’s family, I know there are no words that will help ease the pain but please know you have my full commitment – we are utilizing every available resource to help find these killers and bring justice to you and all the families," Levine Cava tweeted.