Family of man allegedly stabbed by model believes condo security could have prevented killing

Attorneys of the family of a man who was allegedly fatally stabbed by his OnlyFans model girlfriend detailed why they believe the couple's condo building and its security could have prevented the killing.

Christian Obumseli, 27, was found fatally stabbed on April 3, 2022 in his apartment.

"I just want to relay my aunt's grief — this has been completely devastating to her," said Karen Egbuna, a spokesperson for the Obumseli family. "Her life has almost come to a standstill."

Back in May, the Obumseli family and their attorneys announced that they've filed the lawsuit against his former girlfriend, Courtney Clenney, the property owner of the couple's Edgewater condo, One Paraiso, as well as the management company and the security company.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Clenney, now 27, was arrested in August on a second-degree murder charge in the killing.

"She’s been unable to resume life as it was prior to her losing Christian," Egbuna said.

Miami-Dade prosecutors have said that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence, but Clenney's attorneys have said she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she stabbed him in self-defense.

But attorneys for Obumseli say there are many more documented instances that One Paraiso and its security should have paid more attention that could have possibly prevented the killing.

"Just a few days before this tragedy, Courtney Clenney herself actually notified the building management company, who shared information with the security company and the owner of the actual unit, and notified them that she was recently diagnosed with a severe personality disorder," said the family's attorney, Kim Wald.

Attorneys argue that admission put the condo and security on notice.

"They had a tenant who had a history of abusive disruptive violent history in this building," Wald said. "They knew that with her history."

Attorneys also allege security was called to the apartment and stood outside for 12 minutes during the deadly attack.

"All they did was send a security guard to stand outside that unit when they should have gone into the unit and stopped this tragedy from occurring," Wald said.

The attorneys are seeking damages for emotional pain and distress. Clenney is also named in the civil suit.

NBC6 tried reaching out to representatives for One Paraiso and the security company and have not yet heard back.

"Knowing this could have been prevented just makes us, makes me want to fight even more to make sure all actors are held accountable," Egbuna said.