North Miami Beach

Family of rollerblader gunned down in North Miami Beach pleads for help finding killer

Wilton Mena was rollerblading after 2 a.m. on Oct. 1 in the area of Northeast 167th Street and 18th Avenue when he was killed.

By NBC6

The family and friends of a rollerblader gunned down in North Miami Beach is pleading for answers, as a search for a suspect has yet to yield results.

Wilton Mena was rollerblading after 2 a.m. on Oct. 1 in the area of Northeast 167th Street and 18th Avenue when he was killed.

He had left his barber shop and gone home to grab his rollerblades when he was killed, according to authorities. His body was found by two minors on their way to school.

Loved ones spoke about their search for justice at a press conference Friday.

"It's not fair that today I don't have my older brother," Cindy Mena said in tears.

Mena also left behind a wife and child.

Anyone with information could be eligible for a $5,000 reward and should contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or visit CrimeStoppers305.com. All tips can remain anonymous.

Local

This article tagged under:

North Miami BeachCrime and CourtsGun violence
