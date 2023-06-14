Family found after toddler found alone in North Miami Beach

UPDATE: Family members were located after a little girl was found alone Wednesday in North Miami Beach.

Previous story:

Police are trying to find the family of a little girl who was found wandering alone Wednesday in North Miami Beach.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She was found in the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 154th Street, police said.

Anyone with information should contact North Miami Beach Police.