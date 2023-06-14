North Miami Beach

Family found after toddler found alone in North Miami Beach

She was found in the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 154th Street, police said.

By NBC6

North Miami Beach Police

UPDATE: Family members were located after a little girl was found alone Wednesday in North Miami Beach.

Previous story:

Police are trying to find the family of a little girl who was found wandering alone Wednesday in North Miami Beach.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She was found in the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 154th Street, police said.

Anyone with information should contact North Miami Beach Police.

This article tagged under:

North Miami Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us