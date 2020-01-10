Family Pleads for Answers in Woman’s Shooting Death on I-95

The family of the 22-year-old woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami are asking for the public's help in finding a possible suspect.

Miami-Dade Police and family members of Melissa Gonzalez are holding a news conference Friday to ask for the community's assistance in the case.

Gonzalez, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Veliz Cortina, were driving southbound on the highway near Northwest 79th Street when she was shot on Jan. 3, investigators said.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene. Cortina wasn't injured.

According to Gonzalez's family, she had graduated from Florida International University in the summer of 2018 and had plans of going to law school. Her mother says she was set to take the LSAT in just a few weeks.

Investigators said they have ruled out the possibility of road rage. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.