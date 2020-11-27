Family Says Jiujitsu Fighter Killed Woman in Pompano Beach Home Before Thanksgiving

A South Florida family is in mourning Friday after they say their relative was killed the day before Thanksgiving.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to call at a Pompano Beach home on Wednesday where they found 52-year-old Nadir Vermissimo unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Vermissimo’s family says her death is the worst news they could have gotten during the holidays.

"Yes it was a shock, we didn't expect to get such horrible news early in the morning on Thanksgiving Day,” said Marcelo Ramos, one of the victim’s relatives.

Officials did not confirm how the woman died or identify a suspect, but family members say she was strangled to death by an acquaintance.

"He was a Jujitsu fighter, so he strangled her,” Ramos said.

Vermissimo was from Brazil and had been living in the United States for about 30 years, according to the family. They say they have been in touch with the rest of their family in Brazil to honor their cousin’s wishes.

"Her wish was to donate her organs and then to get cremated. And she wanted her ashes to be thrown in the mountains,” Ramos said.

The victim’s car remains parked outside the Pompano Beach home as the investigation continues.