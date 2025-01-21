‘How cruel can you be?': Family seeks justice after mom killed in Deerfield Beach house fire

A family is speaking out after a man was arrested in connection with an arson fire that consumed a Deerfield Beach home and killed a woman and her dog.

Genivaldo Gomes Moreira, 41, was arrested Sunday night and is accused of setting the fire that killed Ana Paula Ribeiro de Souza, 54.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I’m really not gonna rest," said her daughter. "I'm gonna do everything in my power."

Detectives called them in Sunday to break the news of the arrest.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"To be killed and put her on fire, how cruel can you be?" daughter Kimberly Silva said.

Cellphone video caught a wall of orange as flames engulfed a home, leaving a woman dead. Authorities say the fire is "suspicious in nature," and neighbors recall a "big boom." NBC6's Bri Buckley reports.

The family first knew something was wrong on Friday morning when first responders were called to their mother‘s home for a fire.

"It was my sister-in-law who called and was crying and yelling, oh, he put fire in the house, and we can’t find your mother," Eliza said.

Detectives said the duplex was engulfed in flames with their mother's body still inside.

The two immediately suspected Moreira, who had been in a relationship with their mother, but they said that around Christmas, they started seeing red flags.

"She started showing up with broken phones, there would be days we couldn’t contact her," Kimberly said.

The two ended things a month ago, the sisters said, but they felt Moreira couldn’t take no for an answer

"She always thought he was never gonna do anything," Eliza said.

Detectives said they found Moreira in Manatee County, where he was taken into custody.

"All we know is they caught him in the state of Florida and that he had burns to his body," Kimberly said.

Moreira is set to be extradited to Broward County. He faces charges of felony murder, as well as arson and cruelty to an animal.